Social Media Hits Stormy Daniels for Changing Stories on Trump

Social media users blasted adult film star Stormy Daniels after her testimony in Donald Trump's New York criminal trial contradicted statements with her signature from more than six years ago.

Daniels took the witness stand Tuesday, describing for jurors a sexual encounter she claims she had with him in 2006 that resulted in her being paid off to keep silent during the presidential race 10 years later.

However, X user Bo Loudon shared two January 2018 statements, with Daniels' signature, saying allegations of a sexual encounter with Trump were "completely false."

"I recently became aware that certain news outlets are alleging that I had a sexual and/or romantic affair with Donald Trump many, many, many years ago," Daniels apparently said in a Jan. 10, 2018, statement. "I am stating with complete clarity that this is absolutely false.

"My involvement with Donald Trump was limited to a few public appearances and nothing more. When I met Donald Trump, he was gracious, professional and a complete gentleman to me and EVERYONE in my presence.

"Rumors that I have received hush money from Donald Trump are completely false. If indeed I did have a relationship with Donald Trump, trust me, you wouldn't be reading about it in the news, you would be reading about it in my book. But the fact of the matter is, these stories are not true."

Then on Jan, 30, 2018, Daniels signed a statement saying: "The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 20011 [sic], 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018. I am not denying this affair because I was paid 'hush money' as it has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened."

Daniels has said the statements were lies and indicated that she signed because she was worried about legal repercussions, The Washington Post reported.

Following her testimony Tuesday, Daniels was slammed on social media.

"They will do anything to get Trump in jail," user Alex Barnicoat posted on X.

"These letters are relevant. This case isn't about her. This is about election interference. Stormy is just a witness," Ryan Winnett posted on X.

"She has sex on camera for a living. She now gets up and acts like a virgin! New low, even for Democrats!" Patty Riggs posted on X.