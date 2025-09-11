Trump Announces Millions for Storm Recovery Efforts

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced millions of dollars in funding for storm recovery efforts in Kansas, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

"I am proud to approve nearly $32 Million Dollars in assistance for the Great State of North Carolina, which I WON BIG all six times, including Primaries, in response to their recent flooding events in July," Trump said on Truth Social.

Referring to Sen. Ted Budd, Gov. Josh Stein, and others Trump said that North Carolina is on the road to recovery.

"Senator Tedd Budd, future Senator Michael Whatley, and all of our incredible North Carolina Republicans have asked for this, and I am happy to do it — North Carolinians deserve it. I just notified Governor Stein, and I fully expect he will make sure the funds are used to help the State recover quickly. The last Democrat Governor, Roy Cooper, who now wants to be Senator, did a terrible job with all of the Storms and massive Water Damage to the State. We came in on January 20th, and did a great job of bringing North Carolina BACK. Michael Whatley and Ted Budd were of great help."

He also approved $5.7 million to aid Kansas with recovery from severe storms and tornadoes that hit the state, $29.8 million for Wisconsin to help recover from major storms and flooding in August, and $500,000 for the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Tribe "in the Great State of South Dakota for the terrible Storms and Flooding they endured in June," he said.