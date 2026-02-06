Trump Cheers Historic Dow Surge Past 50,000

President Donald Trump celebrated Friday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged past 50,000 for the first time ever.

The Dow rocketed 2.5%, or 1,207 points, as stocks powered through the historic milestone.

"The Dow Jones Industrial Average just hit 50,000 for the first time in History. CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!" Trump said in a post to Truth Social.

Stocks surged on strong earnings, easing inflation, and expectations of interest-rate cuts.

Investors also reacted to pro-growth policies, tax-cut optimism, and continued AI-driven gains in tech and industrial shares.

Confidence in U.S. economic resilience and consumer spending helped propel the Dow past the 50,000 mark amid broad-based market participation nationwide.

The Dow first crossed 1,000 in 1972, 10,000 in 1999 during the dot-com boom, 20,000 in 2017, and 30,000 in 2020 amid pandemic recovery optimism.

The Dow topped 40,000 for the first time in 2024, signaling strong investor confidence despite inflation and global uncertainty.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.