WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | stock market | dow | 50 | 000 | milestone

Trump Cheers Historic Dow Surge Past 50,000

By    |   Friday, 06 February 2026 04:14 PM EST

President Donald Trump celebrated Friday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged past 50,000 for the first time ever.

The Dow rocketed 2.5%, or 1,207 points, as stocks powered through the historic milestone.

"The Dow Jones Industrial Average just hit 50,000 for the first time in History. CONGRATULATIONS AMERICA!" Trump said in a post to Truth Social.

Stocks surged on strong earnings, easing inflation, and expectations of interest-rate cuts.

Investors also reacted to pro-growth policies, tax-cut optimism, and continued AI-driven gains in tech and industrial shares.

Confidence in U.S. economic resilience and consumer spending helped propel the Dow past the 50,000 mark amid broad-based market participation nationwide.

The Dow first crossed 1,000 in 1972, 10,000 in 1999 during the dot-com boom, 20,000 in 2017, and 30,000 in 2020 amid pandemic recovery optimism.

The Dow topped 40,000 for the first time in 2024, signaling strong investor confidence despite inflation and global uncertainty.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump celebrated Friday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged past 50,000 for the first time ever.
donald trump, stock market, dow, 50, 000, milestone
157
2026-14-06
Friday, 06 February 2026 04:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved