Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is moving toward direct negotiations with Lebanon after pressure from the Trump administration to "calm down" escalating strikes that threatened to derail broader Middle East diplomacy, according to multiple reports.

Netanyahu announced Thursday that he had instructed his government to begin talks with Lebanon "as soon as possible," marking a shift in posture following calls with President Donald Trump and White House envoy Steve Witkoff.

"In light of Lebanon's repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed yesterday to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible," Netanyahu said in an X post by Axios' Barak Ravid.

Netanyahu added the talks would focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peaceful relations.

Behind the scenes, however, U.S. officials made clear the move came after direct intervention from Washington.

According to Axios, Witkoff urged Netanyahu to "calm down" Israeli strikes in Lebanon and pivot toward negotiations, amid concerns the escalation could undermine fragile talks with Iran.

NBC News similarly reported that Trump personally asked Netanyahu to scale back the offensive to preserve momentum in ongoing diplomatic efforts.

The pressure comes after Israel dramatically intensified its military campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, with strikes reportedly killing more than 200 people in a single day and drawing international backlash.

While Netanyahu has now agreed to pursue negotiations, Israeli officials signaled the military campaign is far from over.

One official told Axios there would be "no ceasefire in Lebanon," even as diplomatic talks move forward.

That dual-track approach reflects the delicate balancing act facing both Israel and the United States.

The Trump administration is seeking to maintain leverage in the region — particularly as it works toward a broader agreement with Iran — while preventing a wider conflict that could destabilize the ceasefire framework.

Iran, for its part, has claimed that Israeli operations in Lebanon violate the terms of the ceasefire and has warned it could walk away from negotiations or take action affecting the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route.

The situation has heightened urgency in Washington, where officials are trying to keep multiple fronts from spiraling simultaneously.

Netanyahu's decision to enter talks also follows weeks of diplomatic efforts by France and the Lebanese government to broker a deal that could potentially normalize relations and disarm Hezbollah — a long-standing U.S. and Israeli objective.

Still, Israeli leadership had previously resisted such proposals, favoring continued military pressure.

The shift shows the influence of U.S. leadership in shaping the next phase of the conflict.

For conservatives, the episode highlights Trump's approach of assertive diplomacy backed by strength and pushing allies toward de-escalation when it serves broader strategic goals, while maintaining pressure on adversaries like Iran and its proxies.

With negotiations expected to begin in Washington next week, the coming days will test whether diplomacy can hold or whether continued fighting in Lebanon risks unraveling a broader push for stability in the region.