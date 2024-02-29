×
Trump Pushing Steve Daines as GOP Senate Leader

Thursday, 29 February 2024 03:33 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump is pushing Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., to seek to become the chamber's Republican leader, according to multiple reports.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced Wednesday that he will step down as Senate Republican leader in November.

Politico reported Thursday that Trump is encouraging Daines to run for the leadership position.

Axios reported that trump began urging Daines to run for GOP Senate leader even before McConnell's announcement.

Daines, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, "appreciates the president's support but needs to focus on taking back the Senate," one source familiar with the situation told Axios.

In his role as chair of the GOP Senatorial committee, Daines has been focused on helping the party win control of the chamber in November's general election. Democrats currently hold a 51-49 edge.

"I think we've got a good shot at having the majority," McConnell recently told The Washington Post. "Daines is very much in my group of people who feel that you need a quality candidate."

Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, have been mentioned as possible successors to McConnell.

Newsmax's John Gizzi reported Wednesday that Thune was the early favorite to replace McConnell.

Thune, who's expected to declare for the leadership of Senate Republicans soon, is well-liked by his Senate colleagues and owns a lifetime average rating of 83.52% by the American Conservative Union.

Cornyn informed colleagues that he intends to run for Senate Republican leader, The Associated Press reported Thursday. Cornyn served as McConnell's No. 2 in leadership before being term-limited out of the job five years ago.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who previously challenged McConnell for the top spot in the Republican Senate Conference, said he sees a fresh opportunity to shape the party's direction, Florida Politics reported.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Former President Donald Trump is pushing Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., to seek to become the chamber's Republican leader, according to multiple reports.
