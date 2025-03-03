Trump Says He'll 'Tell It Like It Is' to Congress

President Donald Trump vowed to "tell it like it is" during his "big" appearance before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

It will be Trump's first joint congressional address of his second presidency.

"TOMORROW NIGHT WILL BE BIG. I WILL TELL IT LIKE IT IS!" Trump posted Monday morning on Truth Social.

Trump will give his speech four days after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was told to the leave the White House after a fiery exchange with the president and Vice President J.D. Vance.

Trump and Vance called Zelenskyy disrespectful during their White House meeting Friday over bringing an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. Before the fallout, the Ukrainian president had been expected to sign a minerals deal with the U.S.

Minutes before his "big" post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "The only President who gave none of Ukraine's land to Putin's Russia is President Donald J. Trump. Remember that when the weak and ineffective Democrat's criticize, and the Fake News gladly puts out anything they say!"

Reports on Monday said Trump was expected to meet with top aides to discuss suspending or canceling U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

With the Republican-led House and Senate trying to hammer out budget legislation that supports his agenda, Trump likely will discuss extending his 2016 tax cuts, securing the U.S.-Mexico border, and stopping the flow of fentanyl during his speech to Congress.

During Trump's first month in office, illegal border crossings dropped to their lowest levels in more than two decades, according to government statistics, CBS News reported.

With his Department of Government Efficiency, headed by Elon Musk, creating news due to staff cuts and findings of massive partisan and wasteful spending, Trump assuredly will address DOGE.

The president also figures to tout his tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, and an additional tariff on China. Trump has said the tariffs will go into effect Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.