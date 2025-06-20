Trump: Special Prosecutor Should Probe 2020 Election

President Donald Trump called for a special prosecutor to investigate the 2020 presidential election because an alleged stolen outcome "cannot be allowed to happen again."

The president and his allies have said voter fraud in several key battleground states gave the election to former President Joe Biden, who served four years before Trump was sworn in for his second term on Jan. 20.

There's also allegations the Chinese attempted to help improve Biden's chances of winning the election.

Biden's term was filled with a wide-open southern border, alleged lawfare and extremely progressive social policies.

"Zero Border crossings for the month for TRUMP, verses 60,000 for Sleepy, Crooked Joe Biden, a man who lost the 2020 Presidential Election by a 'LANDSLIDE!' Biden was grossly incompetent, and the 2020 election was a total FRAUD! The evidence is MASSIVE and OVERWHELMING," Trump posted Friday morning on Truth Social.

"A Special Prosecutor must be appointed. This cannot be allowed to happen again in the United States of America! Let the work begin! What this Crooked man, and his CORRUPT CRONIES, have done to our Country in 4 years, is grossly indescribable! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump was reelected in November when he decisively defeated former Vice President Kamala Harris by winning all seven key battleground states.

On Monday, FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X that the bureau "has located documents which detail alarming allegations related to the 2020 U.S. election, including allegations of interference by the CCP [Chinese Communist Party]."

Patel said he "immediately declassified the material and turned the documents over" to Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Patel linked his post to an article from Just the News, which said an intelligence report raises concerns that the Chinese allegedly mass-produced fake U.S. driver's licenses to further a scheme to use fraudulent mail-in ballots for then-Democrat nominee Biden.