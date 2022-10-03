×
Trump Objects to Expediting DOJ Appeal in Special Master Case

mar-a-lago seen from across the intracoastal waterway
Former President Donald Trump's private resident at Mar-a-Lago in Florida was raided by the FBI in August when he was away. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Monday, 03 October 2022 11:35 AM EDT

Donald Trump on Monday objected to a Justice Department request for an expedited ruling in the special master case involving documents seized by the FBI in an August search of the former president's Florida home.

"The government has not and cannot possibly articulate any real risk of loss or harm resulting from a more deliberative process," Trump's lawyers wrote in a filing in the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday moved to expedite its appeal of an order appointing a special master to review records the FBI seized from Trump's Florida estate.

The department said its inability to access the non-classified documents is still hampering significant aspects of its investigation on the retention of government records at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

The Justice Department asked the appeals court to order that all papers be filed in the case by Nov. 11, and hold any necessary hearing in the case as soon as that briefing is completed.

Trump's lawyers on Monday proposed a Nov. 21 deadline for all papers to be filed.

Trump's team also opposed expediting oral arguments in the case, according to the filing, saying January 2023 would be an "appropriate" time frame, according to the filing.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

