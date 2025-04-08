Trump Optimistic After Talk With SKorea Acting President

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had a "great talk" with South Korean acting President Han Duck-soo, discussing tariffs, cooperation on shipbuilding, and purchases of U.S. liquefied natural gas.

It was Trump's first direct discussion with the longtime U.S. ally since he began his second term and since former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was ousted this month after his impeachment over instituting martial law in December.

"I just had a great call with the Acting President of South Korea," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "We talked about their tremendous and unsustainable Surplus, Tariffs, Shipbuilding, large scale purchase of U.S. LNG [liquid natural gas], their joint venture in an Alaska Pipeline, and payment for the big time Military Protection we provide to South Korea.

"They began these Military payments during my first term, Billions of Dollars, but Sleepy Joe Biden, for reasons unknown, terminated the deal. That was a shocker to all! In any event, we have the confines and probability of a great DEAL for both countries."

The talk came as the U.S. is set to impose a 25% reciprocal tariff on imports from South Korea starting Wednesday. South Korea's trade minister, Cheong In-kyo, departed for Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to meet his U.S. counterparts to seek ways to lower the tariff rate, The Korea Times reported.

Trump acknowledged in his post that South Korea's "top team is on a plane heading to the U.S., and things are looking good."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump "has tasked [Treasury] Secretary [Scott] Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to lead these talks."

"We are likewise dealing with many other countries, all of whom want to make a deal with the United States," Trump wrote. "Like with South Korea, we are bringing up other subjects that are not covered by Trade and Tariffs and getting them negotiated also. 'ONE STOP SHOPPING' is a beautiful and efficient process!!!

"China also wants to make a deal, badly, but they don't know how to get it started. We are waiting for their call. It will happen! GOD BLESS THE USA."

Han emphasized his country's strong commitment and willingness to cooperate with the U.S. in three key areas: shipbuilding, liquid natural gas, and trade balance, the Times reported.

In addition, Han and Trump discussed continued close coordination on North Korea policy, agreeing that the trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S., and Japan is crucial for peace, stability, and prosperity.