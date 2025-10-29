WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | south korea | nuclear submarine | tariffs

Trump Gives South Korea OK to Build Its First Nuclear Sub

By    |   Wednesday, 29 October 2025 07:15 PM EDT

President Donald Trump praised his meeting with South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok and President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday, highlighting negotiations on tariffs.

He also said that he has approved the nation's construction of its first nuclear-powered submarine.

"South Korea has agreed to pay the USA 350 Billion Dollars for a lowering of the Tariff's charged against them by the United States," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump, who is on a weeklong visit to Asia, stated that the deal was "pretty much finalized" during a dinner after discussions that lasted nearly two hours.

"Additionally, they have agreed to buy our Oil and Gas in vast quantities, and investments into our Country by wealthy South Korean Companies and Businessmen will exceed 600 Billion Dollars," Trump wrote.

He concluded by stating that South Korea will be making a significant upgrade to their military capabilities with the addition of a nuclear submarine.

"Our Military Alliance is stronger than ever before and, based on that, I have given them approval to build a Nuclear Powered Submarine, rather than the old fashioned, and far less nimble, diesel powered Submarines that they have now," he wrote. "A great trip, with a great Prime Minister!"

Trump added in another post on Truth Social that the submarine will be built in the U.S.

"South Korea will be building its Nuclear Powered Submarine in the Philadelphia Shipyards, right here in the good ol' U.S.A.," he wrote. "Shipbuilding in our Country will soon be making a BIG COMEBACK. Stay tuned!!! President DJT"

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Wednesday, 29 October 2025 07:15 PM
