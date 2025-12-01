Trump Legal Team Surges as Turnover Hits Solicitor General's Office

The Office of the Solicitor General has stood out as a rare steady hand in a Department of Justice shaken by mass departures and internal turmoil, compiling an impressive string of victories on emergency Supreme Court applications, a run that even liberal critics have acknowledged, The New York Times reports.

Since President Donald Trump took office, the administration has filed 19 emergency applications at the Supreme Court. Of the cases the justices have addressed so far, it has lost only twice, with one other application dismissed as moot.

According to NBC News, the Trump administration has asked the high court to weigh in on an emergency basis 28 times.

"The Trump Administration's policies have been consistently upheld by the Supreme Court as lawful despite an unprecedented number of legal challenges and unlawful lower court rulings," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement.

"The President will continue implementing the policy agenda that the American people voted for in November, and he will do so lawfully — the winning will continue!"

Still, nine lawyers have left or are slated to leave DOJ's Solicitor General's Office, which is charged with supervising and conducting government litigation in the Supreme Court.

And Solicitor General briefs now include an introduction, a section often filled with unusually charged language, which has been a point of contention, according to the Times.

Harvard Law School professor Richard Lazarus said the language makes the office sound like "a zealous ideologue."

"They look like they are representing an individual. They don't look like they are representing the United States or the federal government," he said.

"The question is whether the court will call them on it or not."

Natalie Baldassarre, a Justice Department spokeswoman, told the Times that "Solicitor General John Sauer has done historic work to advance and defend President Trump's agenda, as evidenced by victory after victory in court."

People interviewed by the Times said the turnover has not affected morale. Output has also remained high.

"It's like an 18-wheeler," Lisa Blatt, a veteran of the Supreme Court bar and a partner at Williams & Connolly who has been critical of Trump, told the Times. "They're crushing it."