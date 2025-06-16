Trump Gathers National Security Staff as Israel-Iran Intensifies

President Donald Trump has directed his national security staff in Washington, D.C., to convene in the White House Situation Room, an administration official told CNN on Monday night as the conflict between Israel and Iran intensified.

The official did not say if Trump directed the officials to convene immediately, or to be there when he returned to Washington from the G7 summit, having abruptly cut short his visit to Canada.

Newsmax reached out to the White House for comment.

Israel and Iran intensified their military exchanges Tuesday morning as the conflict entered its fifth day since the Jewish state launched a preemptive attack on the Islamic republic's nuclear and military facilities.

Iranian media reported several explosions and heavy air defense fire in Tehran, according to The Jerusalem Post. Explosions were reported in Tehran's east and southeast, witnesses told Iranian dissident media site Iran International.

Iran International also reported that witnesses said there were multiple explosions in Ahvaz in the Khuzestan province in southwest Iran. Additionally, according to the Iranian news website Asriran, air defense systems have been activated at the Iranian nuclear facility in the city of Natanz, the Post reported.

Hours before the explosions were reported, President Donald Trump called on Iranian civilians to "immediately evacuate Tehran" in a post on Truth Social.

"Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign," Trump wrote. "What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON." I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

Israel Defense Forces said Iran launched another round of missiles toward Israel early Tuesday, telling the public to enter bomb shelters and remain there until further notice.

"Israel's defense systems are currently working to intercept the threat," the IDF said in a statement, according to CNN.

Sirens began sounding in several areas across Israel to warn the public about the missiles.

The IDF said it shot down a number of drones Tuesday morning that were fired toward Israel, following sirens that sounded in the Golan Heights, The Times of Israel reported. It did not say where the drones originated.