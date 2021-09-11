Trump on 9/11 Anniversary Praises First Responders, Takes a Swipe at 'Fool' Biden

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday released a video praising the "brave" first responders from Sept. 11, 2001, then slammed President Joe Biden for his chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“The leader of our country was made to look like a fool and that can never be allowed to happen. It was caused by bad planning, incredible weakness and leaders who truly didn’t understand what was happening,” Trump said in a video shared by his Save America PAC.

“This is the 20th year of this war and should have been a year of victory and honor and strength. Instead, Joe Biden and his inept administration surrendered in defeat,” Trump said.

Terrorists killed 2,977 people on 9/11, including many New York City first responders. Ceremonies in Lower Manhattan, at the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania commemorated the horrific event that shaped the past two decades.

"For the great people of our country," Trump said in the video, "this is a sad day. Sept. 11 represents great sorrow for our country. Many things were displayed that day, including, most importantly, the bravery of our police, fire, and first responders of every kind. The job they did was truly unbelievable. We love them, and we thank them."

Trump also took the Biden administration to task for leaving $85 billion worth of military equipment behind in Afghanistan.

"Joe Biden and his [inept] administration surrendered in defeat," he said. "We will live on, but sadly our country will be wounded for a long period of time. We will struggle to recover from the embarrassment this incompetence has caused. But do not fear, however. America will be made great again."