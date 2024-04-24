Secret Service Prepares in Case Trump Jailed in NYC

Although prosecutors in former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York are seeking only to fine him for violating a gag order, the Secret Service is preparing in the unlikely event that he is jailed by Judge Juan Merchan.

The Secret Service, which by law is required to protect Trump, held meetings and started planning in case Merchan decides to send him to short-term confinement, ABC News reported Tuesday. A contempt hearing was held Tuesday and Merchan reserved his decision, meaning he could issue it at any time.

Prosecutors claim Trump has repeatedly violated a gag order that prohibits him from attacking witnesses, jurors, and others involved in the case, except for Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

"We are not yet seeking an incarceratory penalty," assistant Manhattan district attorney Chris Conroy said, according to ABC News. "But the defendant seems to be angling for that."

In a Truth Social post Wednesday, Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, wrote that the gag order is "totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL. … The Conflicted Judge's friends and party members can say whatever they want about me, but I am not allowed to respond. The Trial is Rigged and should never have been allowed to take place on a charge that virtually every legal scholar and expert say is bogus, THERE IS NO CRIME. This is a Political Witch Hunt – ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"

Officials said they don't believe Merchan would put Trump in a holding cell at the courthouse, but they are planning for contingencies, ABC News reported, adding the Secret Service has not had discussions about what to do if Trump is convicted in the trial and sentenced to prison.

"Under federal law, the United States Secret Service must provide protection for current government leaders, former Presidents and First Ladies, visiting heads of state and other individuals designated by the President of the United States," the agency said in a statement to ABC News. "For all settings around the world, we study locations and develop comprehensive and layered protective models that incorporate state-of-the-art technology, protective intelligence and advanced security tactics to safeguard our protectees. Beyond that, we do not comment on specific protective operations."