Trump Blasts 'Ridiculous and Libelous' Secret Service Claims

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday hit out at reports that he lunged at a Secret Service agent on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to return to the Capitol, saying he wants "the Secret Service tapes far more than" the House select committee investigating the events surrounding Jan. 6.

Trump said in a statement: "I want the Secret Service tapes far more than the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs in that ridiculous and libelous story of me supposedly choking a big and strong Secret Service Agent around the neck while in the Beast (wrong car!) would be shown to be, as the Secret Service has already confirmed, Fake (and Fraudulent!). Likewise, there was no throwing of food, and I did not want to be surrounded by strangers 'with guns' during my 'Peacefully & Patriotically' speech. Fake News!"

Sources within the Secret Service told CNN last month that Trump, while being driven back to the White House after making his speech on Jan. 6, "sort of lunged forward" at the driver and insisted that he be taken to the Capitol.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson later testified before the Jan. 6 panel that she had heard about this incident from another then-aide, saying that she was told Trump grabbed the steering wheel after being told he wasn't going to be taken to the Capitol.

A member of the House select committee recently said that the panel was set to receive the deleted messages this week. Reports are some of the messages can't be recovered.