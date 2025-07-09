WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: Transportation Secretary to Be Temp NASA Chief

By    |   Wednesday, 09 July 2025 09:10 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Wednesday night announced that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will be the interim head of NASA.

"I am pleased to announce that I am directing our GREAT Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, to be Interim Administrator of NASA," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "Sean is doing a TREMENDOUS job in handling our Country's Transportation Affairs, including creating a state-of-the-art Air Traffic Control systems, while at the same time rebuilding our roads and bridges, making them efficient, and beautiful, again.

"He will be a fantastic leader of the ever more important Space Agency, even if only for a short period of time. Congratulations, and thank you, Sean!"

Trump announced in December that billionaire tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, an Elon Musk associate, was his pick to lead the nation's space agency. Isaacman was set to be confirmed by the Senate in early June, but Trump announced on May 31 that he was withdrawing the nomination, saying he reached the decision after a "thorough review" of Isaacman's "prior associations."

