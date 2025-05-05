Bessent: Trump Got Ukraine Mineral Deal for Russia Leverage

President Donald Trump signed off on a recent U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal to strengthen his hand in future peace talks with Russia, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday in a high-profile appearance in Los Angeles, the New York Post reported.

The agreement, reached April 30, establishes a 50/50 investment fund for Ukrainian oil, natural gas, and mineral development — a move Bessent said was intended not just to help recoup U.S. aid dollars but to give Trump added clout in negotiations with the Kremlin.

"The economic partnership was his idea, and he believed that it would do several things," Bessent said in his keynote address at the Milken Institute Global Conference. "It would create more leverage for him with the Russian leadership when it was time to go to them. So the idea was, start with Ukraine, sign a deal that shows that there is no daylight between the U.S. and Ukrainian people."

"It would be a symbol to Ukrainian people that the U.S. is still there," he added.

Bessent and Ukrainian Economic Development Minister Yulia Svyrydenko signed the agreement in Kyiv, creating a fund filled with revenue from new development licenses on Ukrainian soil. Trump has indicated this revenue may help offset some of the billions in U.S. aid spent supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russia's February 2022 invasion.

The path to the deal, however, was not without tension. Bessent first traveled to Ukraine in mid-February, hoping to secure President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's signature, but returned empty-handed. A second attempt nearly succeeded when Zelenskyy visited Washington on Feb. 28, but talks derailed following a heated Oval Office exchange between Trump, Zelenskyy, and Vice President JD Vance.

"Sometimes with a blowup, you wind up with a better deal," Bessent said of the confrontation. "What was going to be signed that day was actually just a four-page memorandum of understanding."

Following the disagreement, Bessent said the Treasury Department upgraded the deal to a full-scale agreement spanning hundreds of pages and six separate contracts.

The breakthrough came in an unexpected meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy on April 26, before Pope Francis' funeral in Rome. Bessent described the encounter as "a sort of recovery of trust."

"I think it's win-win. What it is not is one of these rapacious Chinese deals," he said.

The White House has characterized the minerals partnership as a de facto security guarantee, signaling long-term U.S. investment in Ukraine's economy and sovereignty.

But despite mounting diplomatic pressure from the Trump administration, Russia and Ukraine have yet to begin formal peace negotiations — a stalemate that has increasingly tested the patience of top U.S. officials, including the president.