Trump: Democrats 'Want Illegals to Vote'

President Donald Trump accused Democrats on Tuesday of prioritizing illegal aliens over public safety and election integrity, writing on Truth Social that they are "desperate to keep illegals… in the Country" and alleging they "want them to VOTE."

Trump also criticized efforts to limit Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), vowing, "We will fight them all the way, and WIN!"

The remarks come as the administration and congressional Republicans continue pushing for passage of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, now known as the SAVE America Act, legislation aimed at requiring proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

Supporters argue the bill is necessary to prevent noncitizen voting and strengthen election integrity, while critics contend such instances are already rare and warn the measure could create barriers for eligible voters.

Trump's comments also align with broader Republican criticism of Democrat immigration policies.

Some Democrats, however, have emphasized protections for illegal aliens already in the country which seem to reinforce the president's accusation.

Appearing on MSNBC on Monday, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said past immigration reform efforts "have failed to deliver for the people we care about most, the undocumented Americans that are in this country."

The debate over immigration enforcement and voting laws is expected to remain central as lawmakers weigh the SAVE America Act and other border-related measures in the coming months, with much of the country bearing the burden of Washington's inaction, seen in long airport lines and the lingering effects of open-border policies.