US, Saudis Race to Finish Defense Pact Before Trump, Crown Prince Meet

U.S. and Saudi representatives are negotiating a series of agreements, including a defense arrangement, ahead of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to the White House next week, Axios reported Wednesday.

The meeting between President Donald Trump and Salman will mark the crown prince's first visit to America since the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which U.S. intelligence agencies have said was approved by the Saudi leader.

The proposed agreement would not amount to a legally binding defense treaty, an arrangement that would face significant hurdles in the Senate. Saudi National Security Adviser Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban recently held discussions in Washington regarding the potential accord.

According to sources that spoke with the outlet, the pending security pact would resemble the one negotiated with Qatar and could be revoked by a future U.S. administration.

Trump's son-in-law and former White House adviser Jared Kushner visited Saudi Arabia this past weekend and reportedly met with Salman to prepare for the crown prince's trip to Washington.

The talks are also expected to cover major Saudi purchases of U.S.-made weapons, including several dozen F-35 fighter jets.

A defense pact, along with efforts to renew Israel–Saudi relations, could reshape the Middle East's political and security landscape while bolstering U.S. influence in the region.

In October, Trump expressed optimism that Saudi Arabia would join other Muslim nations in normalizing relations with Israel under the framework of the 2020 Abraham Accords.