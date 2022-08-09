Trump Slams Mar-a-Lago Raid During Palin Tele-rally

Former President Donald Trump referenced the FBI's raid on his Mar-a-Lago estate during a Monday night tele-rally for Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin.

Trump called in to the tele-rally on the same evening the agents raided his home in Palm Beach, Florida.

"Another day in paradise," Trump said at the start of the 15-minute call, the Anchorage Daily News reported. "This is a strange day. You probably all read about it."

Multiple reports said the raid concerned the handling of presidential records, including classified documents, after leaving office.

Following the raid, Trump posted a campaign-style ad on Truth Social calling America "a nation in decline," but vowing it will become great again.

Palin, the former governor endorsed by Trump, was one of four primary finalists in the first election conducted under a new system, which ended partisan primaries, that Alaska adopted in 2020. The special election to fill the state's lone U.S. House seat will be held Aug. 16.