Trump: Russia's Putin Might Come to US for World Cup '26

President Donald Trump said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin might travel to the United States for next year's World Cup soccer tournament, suggesting the Russian leader could be among the international figures attending the global event.

"I was just sent a picture from somebody who wants to be there very badly," Trump told reporters, in a press conference airing on Newsmax on Friday afternoon. "He's been very respectful of me and of our country, but not so respectful of others. That was a man named Vladimir Putin, who I believe will be coming. Depending on what happens, he may be coming, and he may not. We have a lot of things happening over the next couple of weeks."

The president then held up a photograph of himself with Putin from their recent summit in Alaska, saying he planned to sign a copy for the person who had sent it. "I thought it was a nice picture of him. OK of me, but nice of him," Trump said.

Asked about a reported Russian airstrike that hit a U.S. factory in Ukraine, Trump voiced frustration but avoided assigning direct blame.

"I'm not happy about it, and I'm not happy about anything having to do with that war," he said. "I said I settled seven wars, and actually, if you think about wars, add three more, so it would be 10. I thought this would be in the middle of the pack in terms of difficulty."

Trump added that he is "not happy about anything about that war. Nothing. Not happy at all. We'll see what happens. I think over the next two weeks, we're going to find out which way it's going to go."

Earlier in the press conference, Trump announced that the World Cup draw will be held at the renovated Kennedy Center in Washington on Dec. 5.

The president's remarks come as speculation grows over potential international participation in the tournament, and about whether visas will be granted for visitors coming in from around the world.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem explained that the administration is preparing to streamline the visa process for international visitors attending the tournament.

"We have a process set up that we'll be implementing for getting visas approved," she said. "Everybody will be thoroughly vetted, but they'll be welcomed to this country. It'll happen quickly, and we're excited for them to come," Noem said. "So I would hope that around the world, people know that the United States is excited to bring their family here to enjoy this event."