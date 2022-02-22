×
Tags: Biden Administration | Russia | Trump Administration | Ukraine | donald trump | russia | vladimir putin

Trump Hits 'Weak Sanctions' on Russia

Donald Trump
Former president Donald Trump. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

By    |   Tuesday, 22 February 2022 12:02 PM

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a statement hitting President Joe Biden and "the weak sanctions" on Russia, saying the country "has become very very rich" causing oil prices to rise.

Trump claimed in a statement issued by his political action committee, Save America, that "there was absolutely no reason that the situation in Ukraine should have happened at all," and said that the sanctions issued against Russia are "weak" and "insignificant" compared to gaining control over Ukraine.

"If properly handled, there was absolutely no reason that the situation currently happening in Ukraine should have happened at all," Trump said. "I know [Russian President] Vladimir Putin very well, and he would have never done during the Trump Administration what he is doing now, no way! Russia has become very very rich during the Biden Administration, with oil prices doubling and soon to be tripling and quadrupling. The weak sanctions are insignificant relative to taking over a country and a massive piece of strategically located land.

"Now it has begun, oil prices are going higher and higher, and Putin is not only getting what he always wanted, but getting, because of the oil and gas surge, richer and richer. The U.S. was energy independent under the Trump Administration, an independence that we had never obtained before, and oil prices would have remained low. Now, what a mess our Country is in!"




Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a statement hitting President Joe Biden and "the weak sanctions" on Russia, saying the country "has become very very rich" causing oil prices to rise.
