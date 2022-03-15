Trump: Russia Sanctions on Biden May Reveal Conflict of Interest

Russia's sanctioning of President Joe Biden may reveal a "bad conflict of interest," former President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday.

"Breaking News: Russia just sanctioned Joe Biden," Trump said in a statement. "While that is a terrible thing, in so many ways, perhaps it will now be explained why the Biden family received 3.5 million dollars from the very wealthy former Mayor of Moscow’s wife.

"During our Presidential Debate, 'moderator' Chris Wallace, then of Fox, would not let me ask that question. He said it was inappropriate. Perhaps that's why Biden has been so 'slow on the draw' with Russia. This is a really bad conflict of interest that will, perhaps now, be fully and finally revealed!"

The New York Post noted last year that a widely reported claim alleged that a company associated with first son Hunter Biden received $3.5 million from the wife of Moscow’s former mayor. The alleged 2014 payment was frequently brought up during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Both President Biden and Hunter were sanctioned by Russia on Tuesday. Also sanctioned with 11 others including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The Russian news agency TASS reported the Russia Foreign Ministry said the sanctions came "in response to a series of unprecedented sanctions prohibiting, among other things, entry into the United States for top officials of the Russian Federation."