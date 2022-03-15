×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Donald Trump | Joe Biden | Russia | donald trump | russia | sanctions

Trump: Russia Sanctions on Biden May Reveal Conflict of Interest

Trump: Russia Sanctions on Biden May Reveal Conflict of Interest
Former President Donald Trump at a rally at the Florence Regional Airport on March 12, 2022 in Florence, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 15 March 2022 02:44 PM

Russia's sanctioning of President Joe Biden may reveal a "bad conflict of interest," former President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday.

"Breaking News: Russia just sanctioned Joe Biden," Trump said in a statement. "While that is a terrible thing, in so many ways, perhaps it will now be explained why the Biden family received 3.5 million dollars from the very wealthy former Mayor of Moscow’s wife.

"During our Presidential Debate, 'moderator' Chris Wallace, then of Fox, would not let me ask that question. He said it was inappropriate. Perhaps that's why Biden has been so 'slow on the draw' with Russia. This is a really bad conflict of interest that will, perhaps now, be fully and finally revealed!"

The New York Post noted last year that a widely reported claim alleged that a company associated with first son Hunter Biden received $3.5 million from the wife of Moscow’s former mayor. The alleged 2014 payment was frequently brought up during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Both President Biden and Hunter were sanctioned by Russia on Tuesday. Also sanctioned with 11 others including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The Russian news agency TASS reported the Russia Foreign Ministry said the sanctions came "in response to a series of unprecedented sanctions prohibiting, among other things, entry into the United States for top officials of the Russian Federation."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Russia's sanctioning of President Joe Biden may reveal a "bad conflict of interest," former President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday.
donald trump, russia, sanctions, joe biden
228
2022-44-15
Tuesday, 15 March 2022 02:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved