Trump Dubs Vought 'Grim Reaper' Amid Layoff Push

President Donald Trump on Thursday cast Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought as the administration’s “grim reaper” in a social media video as the White House moves to slash thousands of federal jobs during the government shutdown.

The 67-second AI-generated clip, posted on social media, shows a cloaked reaper walking past portraits of Democrat leaders California Rep. Nancy Pelosi and New York Sen. Chuck Schumer. A caption states: “Russell is the grim reaper who wields the pen, the funds, and the brain.”

The move highlights the pivotal role Vought, one of the architects of the controversial Project 2025 policy proposal, plays in recommending which agencies that Trump has labeled as “Democrat scams” could face sweeping layoffs or permanent cuts.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday that the number of layoffs is “likely going to be in the thousands … and that’s something that the Office of Management and Budget and the entire team at the White House here again, is unfortunately having to work on today.”

She added, “We’re going to look at agencies that don’t align with the administration’s values that we feel are a waste of the taxpayer dollars.”

But the hardline approach has triggered warnings from some Republicans on Capitol Hill, who fear the layoffs could backfire politically by shifting public anger away from Democrats and onto the GOP.

The Senate is expected to vote Friday on rival stopgap funding bills, though few believe either will pass. Lawmakers now predict the shutdown could extend well into next week.