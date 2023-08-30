Trump: Rupert Murdoch a 'Globalist' Trying to Tear Me Down

Former President Donald Trump came out swinging at Rupert Murdoch on Wednesday, calling the chairman of Fox Corp., parent company of Fox News, a globalist.

Fox Corp. is also the partent company of News Corp., which owns The Wall Street Journal.

Trump fired his latest salvo in a video posted on his Truth Social account. Trump and Murdoch have been at odds since the 2020 presidential election, when Fox News was the first to call Arizona for Joe Biden long before any other news outlet.

Trump also has objected to Murdoch seeming to favor Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

"Fox News and The Wall Street Journal fight me because Murdoch is a globalist," Trump said.

"That's right, Rupert Murdoch is a globalist. You don't know that. And I am America First. It's very simple. I put America first. It will always be that way, so get used to it."

Trump then went after DeSantis, saying his campaign is "done." In the RealClearPolitics average of polling, Trump is at 53.6% and DeSantis is at 13.5%.

DeSantis has struggled to gain ground against Trump since launching his campaign in May.

"DeSanctimonious, by the way, is done," Trump said, using his nickname for DeSantis. "He was a Murdoch pick, just like Jeb Bush was a Murdoch pick. How did that work out? Just like Hillary Clinton."

"Murdoch liked Hillary Clinton, crooked Hillary, and that was another pick of Murdoch. No," he continued, "we are about America first, and some people don't like that."

"The Wall Street Journal has totally lost its way. ... They pushed DeSanctimonius so hard, and now they're looking for someone else because he has failed. He has fallen like a rock. He has fallen like a very badly injured bird out of the sky," Trump said.

"I just want to thank everybody for the tremendous support you have given me. We're leading in the polls by 50 and 60 points, and we're beating Biden by 5, 6, 7, 11. We have a lot of great polls with Biden. The guy can't put two sentences together, how can he win?"