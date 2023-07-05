Trump, DeSantis Hit Biden Admin for WH Cocaine Incident

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had choice words for the Biden administration Wednesday after authorities confirmed they discovered cocaine inside the White House.

In a post on Trump's social media platform Truth Social, the former president was the first to strike against President Joe Biden by suggesting that he and his son, Hunter Biden, could be involved.

"Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden," Trump wrote.

"But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was 'very small,' & it wasn't really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish," he added.

The former president also called out Department of Justice special counsel John L. Smith, who recommended Trump's federal indictment, facetiously asking if he might have been near the cocaine.

"He looks like a crackhead to me!" Trump said of Smith, stating in another post that the security tapes he provided the special counsel's office would "quickly show where the Cocaine in the White House came from."

DeSantis, meanwhile, appealed to his family man image when he told Tomi Lahren on her OutKick podcast that cocaine is "not something that we see" at the Florida governor's mansion in Tallahassee.

"I've long believed, I think a lot of us have believed, that the Biden administration's been blowing it on a lot of fronts. But I guess it's a little bit more literal than even I had thought," DeSantis stated.

It comes after the White House confirmed that the white substance found over the weekend in the West Wing was cocaine, with its origins still unknown, according to Politico.