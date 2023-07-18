N.H. Poll: Trump Holds Lead Over DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump has maintained his lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the latest poll of New Hampshire as the two compete for the Republican presidential nomination.

The University of New Hampshire's Granite State Poll found that Trump remains the top choice among likely GOP primary voters with support from just over 1 in 3. DeSantis is second with just under one-quarter of likely voters. No other candidate garnered support from more than 10% of the respondents.

Trump: 37%

DeSantis: 23%

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott: 8%

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie: 6%

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum: 6%

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy: 5%

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley: 5%

Former Vice President Mike Pence: 1%

Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd: 1%

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson: 0%

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez: 0%

Other: 1%

Don't know or not sure: 8%

Most voters said they were not "definitely decided" on their choice, with most saying they are "leaning" toward a candidate. The vast majority of Trump supporters, 76%, said they are "definitely decided," while only 14% of DeSantis supporters said the same.

Definitely decided: 36%

Leaning to someone: 45%

Still deciding: 17%

Don't know or not sure: 2%

Trump's performance is a slight drop from the previous Granite State Poll released in April, in which he was polling at 42% to DeSantis' 22%.

The University of New Hampshire Survey Center conducted the Granite State Poll from July 13-17, 2023 among 2,028 adults in New Hampshire with a margin of error of +/- 2.2 percentage points for the total number of respondents and 3.3 percentage points for the 898 likely Republican primary voters.