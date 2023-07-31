New York Times Poll: Trump Leads GOP Field

Former President Donald Trump has a substantial lead for the GOP presidential nomination among Republican primary voters, according to The New York Times/Sienna College poll released on Monday.

Trump holds a 37-point advantage over his nearest competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 54% to 17%, while no other candidate for the GOP presidential nomination has the backing of more than 3%.

Even when all other Republican candidates are eliminated from the survey, the former president has an overwhelming 62% to 31% lead over the Florida governor in a hypothetical one-on-one matchup.

Despite the former president's increasing number of legal woes, the survey showed Trump leading the Republican primary race in almost all demographic, regional, and ideological groups — including among varying age groups, education levels, gender, and those in suburbs, cities and rural areas, The Hill pointed out when evaluating the survey.

DeSantis has only 9% support from voters at least 65 years old and 13% backing from those without a college degree. Among those Republicans who consider themselves "very conservative," 65% back the former president, while the former governor only has the support of 15%, according to the poll.

The only other GOP White House contenders with at least 3% support are former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

The survey of 1,329 registered voters, with an oversample of 818 of likely Republican primary voters, was carried out between July 23 and July 27. It has a margin of error of 3.67 percentage points for all registered voters and 3.96 percent points for GOP voters.