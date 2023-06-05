Florida Politics Poll: Trump Leads DeSantis in State

Former President Donald Trump holds a sizable lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in his home state, according to a new poll from Florida Politics.

The Sunshine State Battleground Poll shows Trump as holding a 20-point lead over DeSantis in the state, with no other Republican candidate garnering more than 2.4% in the survey:

Trump: 52.5%

DeSantis: 32.6%

Former Vice President Mike Pence: 2.4%

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley: 2.3%

South Carolina GOP Sen. Tim Scott: 2.1%

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy: 1.5%

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson: 0.9%

Undecided: 3%

The poll also found that most men back Trump, with 58% supporting the former president, and 24% supporting the governor, while women were more evenly divided, with 46% for Trump and 43% for DeSantis.

A previous poll of Florida found that Trump would win the GOP primary in the state by a wide margin if it were held when the survey was conducted, with about 59% supporting Trump and 31% backing DeSantis.

"Former President Trump continues to be a strong candidate for the Republican nomination and his support appears durable and consistent," said Kevin Wagner, a political science professor at Florida Atlantic University.

Luzmarina Garcia, FAU assistant professor of political science, added that the GOP primary "looks like a two-man race" between Trump and DeSantis. "However, even this early in the race, the vast majority of Republican respondents indicated that they had made up their minds for a presidential candidate."

The Sunshine State Battleground Poll surveyed 507 likely voters in Florida from May 31-June 2, with a confidence level of 95 percentage points.