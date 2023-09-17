DeSantis Campaign: Trump 'Compromising' With Dems on Abortion

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign took to X on Sunday, following the drop of Donald Trump's "Meet the Press" interview, to scold the former president on an attempt to negotiate abortion term limits between Republicans and Democrats.

"We've already seen the disastrous results of Donald Trump compromising with Democrats: over $7 trillion in new debt, an unfinished border wall, and the jailbreak First Step Act letting violent criminals back on to the streets. Republicans across the country know that Ron DeSantis will never back down," Andrew Romeo, DeSantis' communications director, wrote on X.

In the clip about which Romeo commented, Trump is seen responding to a question about abortion from interviewer Kristen Welker.

"Mr. President," Welker says, "I want to give voters who are going to be weighing in on this election ... a very clear sense of where you stand on [abortion]."

"I think they'll — I think they're all going to like me," Trump responds. "I think both sides are going to like me. What's going to have to happen is you're going to have to —"

"Mr. President," Welker interjects, "let me just ask this question, please —"

"Kristen, you're asking me a question. What's going to happen is you're going to come up with a number of weeks or months. You're going to come up with a number that's going to make people happy. Because 92% of the Democrats don't want to see abortion after a certain period of time."

When pressed by Welker if he would sign a 15-week ban on abortion, Trump responded that he'd seek a compromise with the two parties.

"I would sit down with both sides and I'd negotiate something, and we'll end up with peace on that issue for the first time in 52 years. I'm not going to say I would or I wouldn't. I mean, DeSanctus is willing to sign a five-week and six-week ban."

"Would you support that? You think that goes too far?" Welker asks.

"I think," Trump adds, "what he did is a terrible thing and a terrible mistake. But, we'll come up with a number, but at the same time, Democrats won't be able to go out at six months, seven months, eight months, and allow an abortion."