Harvard-Harris Poll: Trump Trouncing DeSantis, Leads Biden by 3

Former President Donald Trump is not only ahead of Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in a prospective 2024 GOP primary, but he also is leading President Joe Biden by 3 points in the latest Harvard-Harris Poll released Tuesday.

Trump leads DeSantis and a large GOP field by a wide 42-point margin, securing 59% support despite a range of candidates put up against him:

Trump 59%

DeSantis 17%

Mike Pence 9%

Nikki Haley 2%

Sen. Ted Cruz 1%

Mike Pompeo 1%

Sen. Tim Scott 1%

Sen. Marco Rubio 1%

Someone else 2%

Don't know/unsure 5%

Biden has a much smaller lead among Democrat 2024 candidates, getting just 37% support. Vice President Kamala Harris is 24 points back at 13%, while Hillary Clinton 7%, Pete Buttigieg 6%, Stacey Abrams 4% lag along with a slew of candidates at 3% or less. There are also a higher percentage of Democrats unsure or don't know (11%) than Republicans.

In hypothetical races between Trump and Biden or Trump and Harris, Trump comes out on top by 3 points (45% to 42%) and 7% (47%-40%), respectively.

A large majority of registered voters say they believe Biden should not run again (67%) for the following reasons:

"He's a bad president" – 48%.

"He's too old" – 30%.

"It's time for a change" – 22%.

Also, a large majority of registered voters (59%) believe Biden's Sept. 1 speech denouncing "MAGA Republicans" is designed "to avoid talking about inflation, immigration, crime, and other issues."

And voters are more concerned about the "socialist left" (55%) than "MAGA Republicans" (45%).

Harvard's Center for American Political Studies conducted this Sept. 7-8 poll of 1,885 registered voters with The Harris Poll and the HarrisX. No margin of error was given in the release.