Trump Regains Lead Over DeSantis in 2024 Prediction Market

Former President Donald Trump has moved ahead of Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in market tracking polls predicting the 2024 Republican presidential primary and that year's general election.

PredictIt is an online political futures market in which users purchase shares relating to the outcome of political events using real money.

In the race for the 2024 GOP nomination, Trump "yes" shares on Thursday morning were worth 44 cents, 9 cents more than DeSantis. No other Republican candidate was above 6 cents.

DeSantis had held a lead for roughly two weeks, until Trump moved ahead on July 1.

Under PredictIt's "Who will win the 2024 US presidential election?" Trump's "yes" shares were worth 31 cents, DeSantis' were worth 27 cents and President Joe Biden's were worth 22 cents.

Vice President Kamala Harris was next, with a "yes" share worth 7 cents.

In the general election race, DeSantis led the market on June 29 with a "yes" price of 33 cents, with Trump trailing at 23 cents. The former president retook the lead on July 4.

Neither Trump nor DeSantis formally has announced plans to run in '24.

Trump has hinted he will enter the race, with recent reports suggesting the news could be announced at any time.

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway recently said she expected the former president to run, and suggested an announcement will come on Trump's social platform Truth Social or through his Save America joint fundraising committee.

"I would imagine he's got a statement ready to go now announcing he's running for president again, and one day he's going to say, Put that out today. Today's the day," Conway said.

DeSantis, meanwhile, has denied any interest in a '24 presidential run.

While media members have long talked about a wedge between Trump and DeSantis, the former president recently told Newsmax that their relationship remains "very good."

"I was very responsible for him getting elected, as you know, but I have a very good relationship with him," Trump told "Eric Bolling The Balance" in an exclusive phone interview.