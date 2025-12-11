Trump: Indiana Senate Leader Will Lose GOP Primary

President Donald Trump said he expects that Rodric Bray, the Republican leader in the Indiana Senate, will lose a primary after the chamber failed to pass a measure that would redraw the state's congressional maps.

"I heard he was against it," Trump told reporters Thursday in the Oval Office.

"He'll probably lose his next primary whenever that is," the president continued.

"I hope he does because he's done a tremendous disservice," he added.

Bray will be up for reelection in 2028.

Senators voted 31-19 to reject the map, even though Republicans hold a 40-10 majority in the chamber.

The proposed map, which passed the Indiana House last week, would have likely given Republicans a 9-0 sweep of the state's U.S. House seats in next year's midterms, when control of Congress will be at stake.

The new boundaries would have reshaped the two districts held by Democrats, including by splitting Indianapolis — the state's largest city — into four districts.

Gov. Mike Braun also vowed to endorse primaries the senators who voted against redistricting.

"I am very disappointed that a small group of misguided state senators have partnered with Democrats to reject this opportunity to protect Hoosiers with fair maps and to reject the leadership of President Trump," Braun said.

"Ultimately, decisions like this carry political consequences," he added.

"I will be working with the president to challenge these people who do not represent the best interests of Hoosiers," Braun continued.

Redistricting typically occurs at the start of each decade to incorporate new census data.

Last summer, Texas redrew its congressional maps in a bid to help Republicans pick up five seats in Congress to preserve their razor-thin majority in the House.

California voters approved a new congressional map that could give Democrats five more seats.

States such as Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio have also redrawn their maps to boost Republicans in Congress, while redistricting efforts stalled in Kansas.

Blue states such as Maryland and Virginia have also initiated redistricting discussions.