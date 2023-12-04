Trump Blasts 'Mental Midget' De Niro

Former President Donald Trump on Monday continued his bashing of actor and longtime critic Robert De Niro.

De Niro had said his speech at last week's Gotham Awards in New York was censored without his knowledge due to anti-Trump comments.

"Robert De Niro is a 'mental midget' whose mind is shot, and whose life is a total train wreck. Very much like Crooked Joe Biden, he can't put two sentences together. The good news is that this crude and very stupid 'animal' has lost all credibility!" Trump posted Monday on Truth Social.

In the middle of presenting the Gotham Award for Historical Icon and Creator Tribute, De Niro paused, apparently realizing his speech had been edited. He grabbed his cellphone to find an earlier version of the speech.

"I just want to say one thing," the actor told the attendees, The Hill reported. "The beginning of my speech was edited, cut out, I didn't know about it. And I want to read it."

De Niro proceeded to attack Trump for an alleged propensity for lying.

"History isn't history anymore," De Niro said, The Hill reported. "Truth is not truth. Even facts are being replaced by alternative facts and driven by conspiracy theories and ugliness.

"Lying has become just another tool in the charlatan's arsenal. The former president lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years in office, and he's keeping up the pace in his current campaign of retribution. But with all his lies, he can't hide his soul."

The former president's comment about De Niro on Monday followed one he posted Sunday.

"Robert De Niro, whose acting talents have greatly diminished, with his reputation now shot, must even use a teleprompter for his foul and disgusting language, so disrespectful to our Country," Trump posted with a link to a story about De Niro's speech.

"He has become unwatchable both in movies, and with the FOOLS that destroyed the Academy Awards, bringing them from one of the top shows in the Country to a Low Rated afterthought. De Niro should focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others. He has become a total loser, as the World watches, waits, and laughs!"

Earlier this month, a jury awarded more than $1.2 million to De Niro's former personal assistant after finding one of his companies responsible for subjecting her to a toxic work environment.