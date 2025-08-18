Trump Rips 'Stupid' WSJ, Critics Over Russia-Ukraine War

President Donald Trump on Monday ripped The Wall Street Journal after the newspaper's editorial board warned the president not to believe anything Russian President Vladimir Putin promised regarding Ukraine.

Trump and Putin met on Friday in Alaska, where the Russian leader reportedly promised that, in return for the eastern Donetsk region, he'll stop his assault on Ukraine and won't invade other countries.

The Journal's editorial board on Sunday said Putin's "promises are worse than worthless."

"I've settled 6 Wars in 6 months, one of them a possible Nuclear disaster, and yet I have to read & listen to the Wall Street Journal, and many other who truly don't have a clue, tell me everything that I am doing wrong on the Russia/Ukraine MESS, that is Sleepy Joe Biden's war, not mine," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"I'm only here to stop it, not to prosecute it any further. It would have NEVER happened if I was President. I know exactly what I'm doing, and I don't need the advice of people who have been working on all of these conflicts for years, and were never able to do a thing to stop them.

"They are 'STUPID' people, with no common sense, intelligence, or understanding, and they only make the current R/U disaster more difficult to FIX. Despite all of my lightweight and very jealous critics, I'll get it done — I always do!!! President DJT."