WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | reciprocal tariffs | shipping

Freight Orders Surge After Trump Tariff Pause

By    |   Thursday, 10 April 2025 04:10 PM EDT

The shipping industry appeared to breathe a sigh of relief after President Donald Trump's decision to pause reciprocal tariffs on foreign imports for 90 days, with bookings for freight deliveries surging.

Trump on Wednesday ordered the pause for most of the U.S.'s largest trading partners, with the exception of China, but still is maintaining a baseline of 10% tariffs on nearly all global imports.

"We started seeing a ton of bookings cancel at origin over the ocean as early as last week, and as we got closer to the tariff date on [Wednesday] we saw more cancellations," Paul Brashier, vice president of global supply chain for ITS Logistics, told CNBC on Thursday. "But with this recent announcement on the pause on tariffs with the exception of China, we may have orders rebooked from those regions."

The European Union said Thursday it will pause its first wave of retaliatory tariffs on a number of U.S. exports for 90 days, according to CNBC.

Andrew Abbott, CEO of Atlantic Container Line, which serves the Europe/North American trade, told CNBC that freight holds as a result of the tariffs have been released, with bookings skyrocketing from the tariff pause.

"We are expecting a surge of freight during this pause," Abbott said. "We are seeing orders in everything from construction equipment, engines, truck parts, dinnerware, cranes, agriculture equipment, and booze, among a lot of others. The ships are filling up."

Abbott said companies that put shipments on hold now feel like they are being rewarded.

"Even the British car guys have booked for May sailings," Abbott said.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The shipping industry appeared to breathe a sigh of relief after President Donald Trump's decision to pause reciprocal tariffs on foreign imports for 90 days, with bookings for freight deliveries surging.
donald trump, reciprocal tariffs, shipping
262
2025-10-10
Thursday, 10 April 2025 04:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved