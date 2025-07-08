Trump: 'No Extensions' for Aug. 1 Tariff Deadline

President Donald Trump made clear on Tuesday that he would not be granting any extensions for the tariffs his administration is set to impose on dozens of countries on Aug. 1.

"As per letters sent to various countries yesterday, in addition to letters that will be sent today, tomorrow, and for the next short period of time, TARIFFS WILL START BEING PAID ON AUGUST 1, 2025," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"There has been no change to this date, and there will be no change," he said. "In other words, all money will be due and payable starting AUGUST 1, 2025 - No extensions will be granted."

On Monday, the president signed an executive order pushing back the reciprocal tariff deadline to Aug. 1. Those tariffs, which had already been delayed by 90 days, were set to take effect Wednesday.

Trump indicated then that he might be open to extending the delay even further if countries approached him with deals he found favorable.

"I would say firm, but not 100% firm," Trump said of the Aug. 1 date on Monday. "If they call up and they say, 'We'd like to do something a different way,' we're going to be open to that. But essentially that's the way it is right now."

In letters sent to Tokyo and Seoul, Trump reportedly indicated that goods being imported from Japan and South Korea — key U.S. trading partners — would be hit with 25% tariffs. Indonesia, Bangladesh, Thailand, South Africa, and Malaysia were also notified that reciprocal duties on their goods would range from 25% to 40%.

Since taking office, Trump has repeatedly threatened tariffs on other nations, only to walk back the severity or postpone their deadline for taking effect. While campaigning for his second term, the president had pledged to revamp American trade by aggressively imposing tariffs on foreign goods entering the United States.