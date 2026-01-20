WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Touts 'Very Good' Call With Erdogan on Security

By    |   Tuesday, 20 January 2026 10:50 PM EST

President Donald Trump said he had a "very good" phone conversation Tuesday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as the two leaders discussed regional security issues and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

Speaking at the White House, Trump confirmed the call but did not provide extensive details, describing Erdogan as a strong leader and longtime counterpart with whom he maintains a direct line of communication.

Turkish officials later said the call focused on developments in Syria, the conflict in the Gaza Strip, and broader regional stability. Erdogan emphasized Turkey's role in coordinating with the United States on efforts to reduce violence and promote peace, according to Turkish state media.

The conversation comes as tensions remain high across the Middle East, with ongoing fighting in Gaza and instability in Syria continuing to affect U.S. and allied interests.

Turkey, a NATO member, has positioned itself as a key regional player, particularly on border security, counterterrorism, and refugee issues.

Trump and Erdogan have maintained a notably personal diplomatic relationship dating to Trump's first term, often bypassing traditional diplomatic channels in favor of direct leader-to-leader communication.

Trump has repeatedly praised Erdogan in the past as a "strong" and "respected" leader, even amid disagreements between the two countries.

The call also follows renewed U.S. engagement with foreign leaders as Trump marks his first year back in office, emphasizing what the administration calls a return to strong, interest-based diplomacy.

Neither side indicated that the call resulted in specific agreements, but officials characterized the discussion as constructive and ongoing.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


