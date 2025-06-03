WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Swipes at Sen. Rand Paul on Budget Bill

Tuesday, 03 June 2025 10:12 AM EDT

President Donald Trump took a swipe at one of the Republican detractors of his "big, beautiful bill" that is now before the Senate, saying Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has "little understanding" of the budget bill that will fund Trump's domestic policy agenda.

Paul's chief criticism of the megabill is the hike to the debt ceiling. He has said he would likely support the bill if not for that, even in light of the "wimpy and anemic" cuts that House Republicans sent to the Senate.

"In all likelihood, I can vote for what the agreement is on the rest of the bill, and it doesn't have to be perfect to my liking," Paul said Sunday. "But the debt ceiling increase is a nonstarter."

Trump called out Paul on Tuesday morning.

"Rand Paul has very little understanding of the BBB, especially the tremendous GROWTH that is coming. He loves voting 'NO' on everything, he thinks it's good politics, but it's not. The BBB is a big WINNER!!!," Trump said in a post to Truth Social.

Trump took another jab at Paul in a second post. 

"Rand votes NO on everything, but never has any practical or constructive ideas. His ideas are actually crazy (losers!). The people of Kentucky can't stand him," he posted. 

Paul isn't Trump's only potential roadblock in the Senate.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has repeatedly blasted the bill for not cutting nearly enough spending. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is also calling for "fiscal sanity" in the bill. A handful of other senators are concerned about cuts to Medicaid, and House GOP leadership is bracing for Senate counterparts to dismantle the state and local taxes provisions that were a key point of contention in the lower chamber.

Trump on Monday called on Republicans to get the bill to his desk before July 4.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

