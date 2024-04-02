Trump Holds Campaign Rally in Green Bay, Warns of Biden Betrayal

Former President Donald Trump rallied supporters in downtown Green Bay on Tuesday, where he voiced strong criticisms of the Biden administration's policies and endorsed a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters, Trump accused President Joe Biden of betraying various demographics, including African Americans, Hispanic Americans, and union workers. "I will fight for you like never before," Trump asserted, suggesting that union membership would decline and minority communities would suffer due to Biden's current policies.

"The unions, they're not going to be unions very long; they're not going to be able to sustain it. But I think the worst hurt will be the African Americans. Then you're going to have the Hispanic Americans; they're going to be hurt tremendously by this invasion" at the U.S. southern border.

"In my first term, we built the greatest economy in the history of the world," Trump declared, highlighting record tax cuts, deregulation, and rising wages. However, he warned of looming inflation, estimating it could reach as high as 75%, a claim disputed by economic analysts.

Accompanying Trump on stage were prominent Republicans, including U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde, who received Trump's endorsement during the event. Trump's support for Hovde adds momentum to the candidate's bid for the Senate seat, WBay-2 reported.

The rally also drew attention to the upcoming race for Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District, which will be vacated by GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher. Several Republican candidates vying for the seat were present at the event, seeking to garner support from Trump's base.