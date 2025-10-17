No Kings? Well, 'I'm Not,' Says Trump on Eve of Protests

President Donald Trump said he's "not a king" as protestors plan nationwide "No Kings" rallies targeting his administration.

"They're referring to me as a king. I'm not a king," Trump told Fox Business in a clip of an interview that aired Friday on "Mornings With Maria Bartiromo."

The full interview is to air Sunday.

More than 2,600 "No Kings" demonstrations are set to take place Saturday. The events are organized by a coalition of more than 200 liberal groups led by Indivisible.

The "No Kings" movement describes itself as committed to nonviolent action and calls on citizens to reject authoritarianism.

Federal officials have warned, however, that the demonstrations could attract extremist elements seeking to disrupt public order.

"I am concerned about antifa infiltrating and participating," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Friday.

Duffy pointed to the recent killing of conservative leader Charlie Kirk as an example of escalating political violence in America.

Kirk was shot "because of the words that he was using," Duffy said. "In America, we don't do that.

"In a democracy, you debate, you argue, but you don't pick up sticks and rocks and guns and kill each other."

About 2,000 "No Kings" demonstrations took place nationwide on June 14, coinciding with the military parade marking the Army's 250th anniversary and Trump's 79th birthday.

Clashes between demonstrators and police in Los Angeles led to mass arrests, curfews, and property damage. Police reported that 38 people were arrested on charges including vandalism and assaulting officers.

Federal officials later alleged that far-left agitators aligned with antifa were responsible for inflaming tensions.

Trump also told Fox Business that Democrats could stay out of the government "forever" so he could continue slashing "Democrat" priorities.

"They made one mistake; they didn't realize that. That gives me the right to cut programs that Republicans never wanted. We're doing that, and we're cutting them permanently," he said.

Trump also slammed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

"Chuck is at the end of line. He's being beaten by everybody that they poll against him," he said.

"He did the right thing ... on something like this and he got hurt by his party. … I think he's so dead that he'll do anything."