Largest Anti-Trump Protest Set for Saturday

In the most sweeping backlash of his second term, President Donald Trump will face mass protests as the "Hands Off" movement mobilizes hundreds of thousands across all 50 states to confront what organizers call a full-scale power grab, Axios reported.

Protesters are to gather Saturday for a coordinated demonstration against the Trump administration, marking what might be the most extensive single-day protest since Trump returned to office.

Branded as the Hands Off movement, more than 1,100 rallies, visibility events and meetings were scheduled across the country as of Wednesday, according to organizers. Nearly 250,000 people had signed up to take part in the events by March 29.

"This is not just corruption," the Hands Off website stated. "This is not just mismanagement. This is a hostile takeover."

Demonstrators are set to voice opposition to a range of Trump administration policies, including its handling of Social Security, layoffs across the federal workforce, weakening of consumer protections, immigration enforcement actions, and restrictions on transgender rights.

The protests will also target Elon Musk's role in government via the advisory Department of Government Efficiency, following a separate wave of demonstrations at Tesla dealerships under the #TeslaTakedown banner.

The White House adjusted its schedule ahead of the anticipated protests, postponing Saturday's garden tours until Sunday. First lady Melania Trump announced the change Thursday.

"This is a nationwide mobilization to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history," the movement's website said. "Trump, Musk, and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy, and our basic rights—enabled by Congress every step of the way."

Protests will occur at various locations, including state capitol buildings, congressional offices, federal properties, and city centers. Organizers said the broad coalition of participating groups reflected widespread discontent with the administration.

Partnering organizations include the Center for LGBTQ Economic Advancement & Research, Declaration for American Democracy, the Human Rights Campaign, Indivisible and Planned Parenthood.

The movement hosted virtual safety and de-escalation training on Wednesday, following a widely attended online meeting on Tuesday that attracted nearly 35,000 participants. The meeting, which was recorded, provided general protest information and criticism of the Trump administration's actions.

"Whether they get away with any particular effort doesn't matter as much as the message that they are sending so loud and so clear, which is sowing fear, sowing the feeling of powerlessness," said Deirdre Schifeling, chief political and advocacy officer at the American Civil Liberties Union, at the virtual gathering.

The demonstrations come amid ongoing consumer boycotts of corporations seen as supporting anti-diversity efforts under Trump's leadership.