Trump Sums Up Prosecution's Closing Arguments: 'Boring!'

Former President Donald Trump blasted the prosecution's closing arguments in two words posted to social media on Tuesday.

"Boring!" and "Filibuster!"

Trump made the posts during a break in the action from the Manhattan courthouse, where the prosecution began its closing remarks after a return from lunch break. After 90 minutes, prosecutor Joshua Steinglass told Judge Juan Merchan he was about one-third through his summation to the jury, The Hill reported.

Trump's legal team finished its summation in a little more than two hours, according to the report.

Trump's fate will soon be in the hands of the jury over 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Retired New Jersey Judge Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax on Tuesday that the prosecution never did prove an underlying crime, something that hours of closing arguments won't change.

"The government not only must prove that the 34 deceptive payments were recorded inaccurately, but that they were done in order to mask an underlying crime," Napolitano said. "The government hasn't, in my view, presented that beyond a reasonable doubt. It's just suggested what it might be."