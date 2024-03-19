Trump: Prince Harry Could Be Deported for Drugs

Prince Harry, who moved to California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children after leaving his duties as a senior royal in England, could be deported if it turns out he lied about his drug use when filling out his application for a U.S. visa, according to former President Donald Trump.

"We'll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they'll have to take appropriate action," Trump said in an interview with Nigel Farage, the former Brexit Party leader, on the British GB News, implying that that if he's elected president, the prince's future in the U.S. could be in jeopardy.

Farage asked Trump if "appropriate action" would mean deportation, with Trump replying "Oh, I don't know. You'll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago."

Trump also said that the Duke of Sussex should not get any special treatment on his visa application.

Prince Harry's visa status has stirred controversy after the Heritage Foundation sued the Department of Homeland Security last year to get his immigration records.

Under U.S. law, applicants for some visas must disclose if they've ever taken drugs, and if they have, their application can be denied.

The prince admitted in his memoir, "Spare," to using drugs including cocaine, marijuana, and magic mushrooms, but it is not known if he declared the use when applying for a visa.

A federal judge ruled this month that the DHS must turn over Prince Harry's visa documents so they can be reviewed before a decision is made to make them public. DHS lawyers Sunday asked for more time to track down the records.

Prince Harry told "Good Morning America" last month that he has "considered" obtaining U.S. citizenship, People reported.

However, that may require him give up his royal titles, according to the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services policy manual, which states that applicants with titles of nobility must renounce their position publicly while becoming a U.S. citizen.

Trump, during the wide-ranging interview with Farage, also defended Princess of Wales Kate Middleton over her Photoshop controversy, spoke about King Charles' battle with cancer, and slammed Prince Harry and his wife, a U.S. citizen, over their treatment of late Queen Elizabeth.