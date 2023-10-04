×
Tags: donald trump | primary | campaign | indictments | fundraising | 2024 election

Trump Campaign: $45M Raised in Third Quarter

By    |   Wednesday, 04 October 2023 10:41 PM EDT

The Trump campaign announced Wednesday it raised more than $45 million in the third quarter, easily beating out other campaign rivals, The Hill reported.

The campaign reports having over $37.5 million in cash, with almost $36 million designated for the primary campaign.

Reportedly, a significant amount of money came in during the months of July, August, and September, apparently due to former President Donald Trump's legal issues.

"The [third quarter] numbers are even more impressive considering the summer months are usually when most campaigns experience lagging fundraising support. President Trump and his campaign have completely shattered that notion," the Trump campaign said in a press release.

