Tags: donald trump | president | vilified | russia | china | space force

Trump Says Was Treated Worse Than Any President

By    |   Monday, 01 May 2023 09:42 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump said he was treated worse than any president, including the assassinated Abraham Lincoln.

Trump said, however, that even with all that he's been through, he would still have chosen to become president.

"They say that Andrew Jackson was the most vilified person," Trump said in an interview Sunday night with Mark Levin on Fox News. "His wife died during this thing, and they said such horrible things. And he had a very tough presidency. He was a very good president. He was a great general and a good president."

Trump added that Lincoln "had a civil war going on. ... But Abraham Lincoln was just vilified. But now they say Trump got treated the worst of all because what they did is they came up with phony stuff — Russia, Russia, Russia. It was all hoaxes, the [Robert] Mueller witch hunt, which turned out to be no collusion."

Trump added: "There's never been anything. Despite that, people are saying it was one of the most successful presidencies in history, and I believe it was. We built the greatest economy ever. We'll do it again. We built, we did things rebuilding the United States military. I rebuilt it and ... we added a branch of the military, which hadn't been done in 80 years."

Trump noted that Space Force will "turn out to be one of the most important" branches of the military, because "we were being left by Russia and China because we weren't doing anything in space, and space is where it's going to be at now."

Newsfront
