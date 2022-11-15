×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | president | endorsement | marjorie taylor greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Endorses Trump for President

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Tuesday, 15 November 2022 07:56 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump is receiving official 2024 presidential endorsements before he even officially declares his candidacy.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced her endorsement for Trump on Tuesday, getting ahead of his 9 p.m. ET address from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida — which will air live on Newsmax.

"President Trump has my full endorsement and my support as our Republican nominee in 2024," Greene told reporters in a clip posted to Twitter.

With a potentially contentious 2024 GOP presidential primary looming, including Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis — if not former Vice President Mike Pence or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — Greene warned challengers that Trump "remains the leader of the Republican Party."

Greene did call DeSantis an "incredible" governor, but added she hopes DeSantis will consider staying in that important role.

"I think we need more governors like Ron DeSantis, and I think Florida wants to keep Ron DeSantis, and I hope he considers doing that, because that's how we save our country," Greene added.

"I think it's a two-phase plan: strong Republican governors and working hard here on the federal level for America First policies."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced her presidential endorsement for Donald Trump on Tuesday, getting ahead of his 9 p.m. ET address from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, which will air live on Newsmax.
donald trump, president, endorsement, marjorie taylor greene
188
2022-56-15
Tuesday, 15 November 2022 07:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved