Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Endorses Trump for President

Former President Donald Trump is receiving official 2024 presidential endorsements before he even officially declares his candidacy.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced her endorsement for Trump on Tuesday, getting ahead of his 9 p.m. ET address from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida — which will air live on Newsmax.

"President Trump has my full endorsement and my support as our Republican nominee in 2024," Greene told reporters in a clip posted to Twitter.

With a potentially contentious 2024 GOP presidential primary looming, including Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis — if not former Vice President Mike Pence or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — Greene warned challengers that Trump "remains the leader of the Republican Party."

Greene did call DeSantis an "incredible" governor, but added she hopes DeSantis will consider staying in that important role.

"I think we need more governors like Ron DeSantis, and I think Florida wants to keep Ron DeSantis, and I hope he considers doing that, because that's how we save our country," Greene added.

"I think it's a two-phase plan: strong Republican governors and working hard here on the federal level for America First policies."