Trump's Claim That Documents Were Unclassified Is Not Unprecedented: Politico

Former President Donald Trump's claim that the documents seized by the FBI in a Mar-a-Lago raid were "all declassified" is not unprecedented, if he can prove it happened.

In the past, prosecutors have seen some leeway in exactly how a president may be able to declassify information without a clear paper trail, Politico noted.

Justice Department prosecutors had to consider whether Vice President Dick Cheney could unilaterally authorize his chief of staff, Scooter Libby, to leak to journalists the key findings of a then-highly-classified intelligence report on Iraq's efforts to acquire weapons of mass destruction.

Libby's claim of the direct but unrecorded disclosure order from former President George H.W. Bush and Cheney may have contributed to a decision by Special Counsel Patrick Fitzgerald not to charge him with revealing classified information to reporters.

"The Libby case might have been the first time in memory that the question of unilateral presidential declassifications arose," said Steven Aftergood, an expert on classified information policy, to Politico. "It was giving one-time permission to a particular individual to disclose information to another particular individual … It highlights the fact that the president purports to, or does, stand outside of the classification system." And, in 2014, former President Barack Obama appeared to acknowledge in a video chat the existence of a program of drone strikes in Pakistan that hadn't been explicitly acknowledged by intelligence or defense officials, Politico reported.