Trump Cites 10-Month Mark in Oval Office

By    |   Thursday, 20 November 2025 08:18 AM EST

President Donald Trump took to social media Thursday morning to praise his administration on the 10-month anniversary of his inauguration.

Trump's second term began when he took the oath of office on Jan. 20.

"According to most, 'One of the best opening ten months for a President in USA history.' Thank you!" Trump posted shortly after midnight.

Trump's second presidential term has been highlighted by his success in stopping the migrant crisis at the southern border and his implementation of tariffs on U.S. trade partners.

The president also saw his "one big, beautiful" budget/tax/appropriations bill passed by Congress, and his Department of Government Efficiency's work to streamline the federal bureaucracy and cut government waste.

