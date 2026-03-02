WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | praise | mike pence | attack | iran

Pence Praises Iran Attack, Trump's Decisiveness

By    |   Monday, 02 March 2026 02:00 PM EST

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday praised the attack on Iran by U.S. and Israeli forces, calling President Donald Trump's actions a "logical and just response to a decadeslong campaign of bloodshed against Americans and our allies."

The death of Iran's Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was deserved, Pence added, as "he chose violence."

"And now he has reaped what he sowed," Pence wrote in an opinion piece published in the Washington Examiner.

The mission in Iran must succeed, as the mullahs won't go quietly, Pence said.

"They will cling to power with all the desperate cruelty they have shown for decades," he said. "The president and Congress must continue to provide our military with the resources, clarity of mission, and unified support necessary to achieve lasting victory over the terrorist regime in Tehran."

U.S. and Israeli forces on Saturday launched Operation Epic Fury, striking targets to "dismantle the Iranian regime's security apparatus, prioritizing locations that posed an imminent threat," according to U.S. Central Command.

The operation followed "exhaustive diplomatic efforts and comes after 47 years of Iranian aggression — including attacks on U.S. citizens, sponsorship of global terrorism, and brutal oppression of its own people," the Trump administration said in a release.

Khamenei, 86, was killed in the attacks. His regime, said Pence, "facilitated the deaths of hundreds of Americans in the Middle East and plotted the assassination of senior American officials, even placing a bounty on the president himself."

The way to preserve peace now is "not by wishful thinking, but by American strength," he added.

"If this moment marks the beginning of the end of Iran's long darkness, it will not be because America sought conflict. It will be because America refused to ignore evil," Pence said.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday praised the attack on Iran by U.S. and Israeli forces, calling President Donald Trump's actions a "logical and just response to a decadeslong campaign of bloodshed against Americans and our allies."
donald trump, praise, mike pence, attack, iran
291
2026-00-02
Monday, 02 March 2026 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved